14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in the Aroostook River

A 14-year-old boy drowned earlier this evening while swimming in the Aroostook River in Fort Fairfield.

According the Maine Game Warden Service the teen was swimming with a group of friends and indicated he had trouble swimming.

One of the friends tried to help him while the others called 911.

Game Warden’s arrived on the scene and found the boy about 45 minutes after the incident took place.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Fairfield Police Department also responded to the scene.

Game Warden’s are working with the Medical Examiner’s office to investigate the incident.