Twilight 5k in South Portland Raises Money for Maine Cancer Foundation

Last night’s Twilight 5k in South Portland raised money for the Maine Cancer Foundation.

Hundreds showed up for the sunset 5k and walk.

Race Director Julie Marchese says this event is like the start of summer.

“Nobody would’ve thought 10 years ago he would’ve raised over, well if if you had a Twilight and Tri for Care money, it’s $11 million. That’s a lot of money putting back into the state to help prevent cancer.” Says Marchese.

The race started at seven last night.