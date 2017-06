The Results are In: Are the Top Administrators in Your School District Paid Too Much?

The results are in! We wanted to know in response to this topic:

Former Board Member Takes Issue with RSU 22 Spending

Are the top administrators in your school district paid too much?

RESULTS:

YES: 85% (474 votes)

NO: 15% (83 VOTES)

TOTAL: 557 VOTES

Stay tuned for our new Question of the Day!