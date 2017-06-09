The Pixie harbor Hoopla Takes Over Bucksport

Pixies, fairies, pirates, wizards and the like will take over the Bucksport waterfront.

The Pixie Harbor Hoopla is set for Sunday.

For this day of enchantment, you can dress in your best costume to take part in the magical activities planned.

There will be a “gnome depot” where you can get all the materials to build a fairy house to display at the waterfront.

There will be fencing demonstrations and a giant catapult, too.

It takes place Sunday, June 11th, from 11:00 to 4:00.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page, or call 469-6818.