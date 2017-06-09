Senator King on Comey Testimony: “This is something we need to be concerned about”

Former FBI Director James Comey went before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday, in one of the most high profile congressional testimonies in recent years.

Senator Angus King is on that committee. We caught up with him locally Friday.

Comey steered clear of opining whether President Trump tried to obstruct justice when he asked Comey to back off investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

But he didn’t shy away from making his views known on the role Russia played in the election.

Senator King says Comey was clear that what the Russians did was an attack on America.

“I can’t obviously discuss what came up, there was additional information provided by Mr. Comey and there will be more coming. I think it’s important to realize that this investigation is not all about him, or Donald Trump, or Jared Kushner or anybody else. It’s a very broad effort to find out principally what the Russians did. Is this a one off? Or are they going to keep after us? And his answer was very clear. This is part of a long-term strategy. They’re going to be back. In fact, I believe in some cases, they never left. And this is something we really really need to be very concerned about.”

King was referring to the closed door session following Thursday’s testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He says the committee will continue to review the facts in this investigation.