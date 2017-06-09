Poliquin Addresses The Choice Act

Congressman Bruce Poliquin was in Bangor Friday to talk about a bill passed by the House today.

He says the Choice Act will improve financial regulations to end big Wall Street bank bailouts and will relieve local banks and credit unions of regulatory burdens.

Leaders from community banks and small business owners discussed how the bill impacts them.

“We were collectively lumped into the same category as the money center banks on the vast majority of regulations, proven ultimately to be harmful to the very consumers it was intended to protect,” said Kyle Cashburn, President and CEO of Seaboard Credit Union in Bucksport. “The choice act will reasonably provide relief in many areas to Maine’s credit unions to the benefit of our members.”

“It removes red tape, it makes it easier for our families and small businesses to borrow money, and as a result, it creates more jobs,” said Congressman Bruce Poliquin.

The Choice Act passed the House and is now on its way to the Senate for a vote.