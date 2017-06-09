Official Vessel of State of Maine Gets New Captain

The official vessel of the State of Maine has a new captain.

Maine Martime Academy has announced Will McLean is the new master of the schooner Bowdoin.

McLean graduated from MMA in 2012. While there, he served two seasons on the vessel as second mate.

The schooner Bowdoin has a long history of seafaring education and arctic exploration.

McLean says he’s looking forward to working with students.

He will captain his first training voyage in a few weeks as the Bowdoin sets sail for the Canadian maritmes.