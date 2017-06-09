NAMI Maine Hosting Community Conversations About Suicide Awareness

Community conversations about mental illness, substance abuse and suicide are taking place around the state during the next few months.

They’re being hosted by the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The first one is Monday, June 12th at the Skowhegan American Legion Hall.

It runs from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be an hour-long training session on recognizing the signs of suicide followed by a panel of speakers who have first hand experience about the subject.

Registration is not required.

A similar session will take place on the Pleasant Point reservation July 18th.

And then at the Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church on September 5th.

For more information, you can call Nickie at 622-5767 extension 2312 or log onto namimaine.org