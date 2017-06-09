Man Missing from Skowhegan Found Alive in Monson

A 71-year-old man who’d been missing from Skowhegan since Thursday afternoon has been found alive.

Game wardens and a Piscataquis County Sheriff’s deputy located Arthur Lowe about 7 a.m. Friday in Monson.

Lowe was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

He’s been staying with his family in Skowhegan and told them he was going for a short walk, but didn’t come back.

Lowe previously lived in Monson, about 30 miles away.

Authorities say there were several sightings of him Thursday on Route 150 near Cornville and Skowhegan.

They believe he may have gotten a ride at some point to Monson.

He’s now been reunited with his family.