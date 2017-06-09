King and Poliquin Weigh In on KWW Monument Review

The US Secretary of the Interior will visit Maine’s new national monument next week.

Ryan Zinke is expected to tour the Katahdin Woods and Waters national monument Wednesday.

Thursday, he’ll meet with the Maine Woods Coalition, tribal representatives and business owners.

This comes in the middle of a federal review about whether to keep the national monument designation.

Friday, Senator Angus King and Congressman Bruce Poliquin weighed in on Zinke’s anticipated visit to Maine.

“The question here is, was there input before the decision was made by the Obama administration last summer? And the answer is yes, there was. I know there was, because I was there when there was a hearing with over 1000 people,” said Senator Angus King. “Plenty of input into that decision, so I’m very hopeful that this can be concluded quickly, the designation can be confirmed because it’s already doing good things for the region.”

“I don’t think any president, Mr. Obama or Mr. Trump or any President, should have the unilateral right to stick a flag in the ground and say this is now federal land,” said Congressman Bruce Poliquin. “So I have objected to the process, I still do, and I have proposed legislation to fix it such that this can’t be done in the future without the approval of the governor, any governor, and also the state legislature.”

President Trump ordered the review of more than two dozen national monuments, including Katahdin Woods and Waters which is the only one smaller than 100,000 acres.