First Week of Dobbins Trial Wraps

The first week of the Reginald Dobbins murder trial has wrapped up.

He’s accused of killing Keith Suitter in the victims Houlton home two years ago.

The prosecution played clips from a state police interview with Dobbins.

In the recording, Dobbins claims he and Samuel Geary were going to hang out and get high, but they ran out of drugs and called a friend to get more. A friend that lived near Keith Suitter.

Dobbins told police that on the way by, Geary knocked on Suitter’s door and was let in.

Once inside, Dobbins said Geary hit Suitter with something, then put his knee on Suitter’s back and stabbed him.

Dobbins claims he did check Suitter’s pulse, but didn’t call police because he was in shock.

The trial is expected to resume Monday.