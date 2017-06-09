Expansion Begins at Downeast Institute in Beals

For 30 years, the Downeast Institute in Beals has provided research and education in marine science.

“We do applied marine research, we do technology transfer, and we also do public marine resource education,” said Director of Research, Brian Beal. “A lot of our focus is on finding out answered to questions that no one’s asked before.”

Now, ground has been broken on a 5.8 million dollar expansion.

“The expansion will ultimately result in what we’re calling the eastern-most marine research lab and education center in the U.S. Specifically, it will build out from here office space and running seawater space and lab space. We’ll also be constructing a residence hall.”

The new facilities will help improve the research done at DEI and provide a better educational experience for young students.

“People will come, find out new things about our system,” said Beal. “And what we have found is that when we find out new things and try them out that a lot of our work has an economic benefit as well.”

“I’m thinking about going to UMaine Machias for marine biology for my first few years of college so I’ll be able to have this place to come and kind of work up on my studies,” said 15-year old Evan Merchant.

The project is set to be completed next year and is expected to pay off for the region as well as the state of Maine.

According to Beal, “it’s good for the entire state in that we will be able to diversify the kinds of research and education in marine science.”