Ethics Commission Votes to Investigate Funding Behind Proposed York County Casino

Maine’s Ethics Commission plans to investigate the funding behind a proposed casino in York County.

The House and Senate Chairs of the state’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee filed a request to investigate that ballot question.

The probe will focus on the source of $4.3 million dollars in campaign funds.

The referendum campaign is led by Lisa Scott, the sister of Shawn Scott, who organized the campaign that led to Hollywood Slots in Bangor.

The Ethics Commission says the money appears to have come from loans from Tokyo and Las Vegas-based entities.

“We’re really fighting to preserve the integrity of the citizen initiative process itself and when you have people coming from out of the country and taking over the initiative process, it’s an abuse of the system. And for them to improperly file, and apparently it looks like they may have broken campaign finance laws, so that’s what we hope they really get to the bottom of,” said Rep. Louis Luchini, (D) House Chair of the Veterans & Legal Affairs Committee.

Friday, the lawyers for the financial backers refused to accept subpoenas for the investigation.