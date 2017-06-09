Cooler temps Today With Clouds & Showers

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers throughout the day, most numerous this afternoon. Showers will be steadiest along the coast and Downeast as low pressure passes offshore. Between the clouds and scattered showers high temps will top out in the 60s. The gloomy weather is shorted lived and out of Maine by the weekend with sunshine back in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. High temps in the 70s for Saturday, then 70s and mid-80s by Sunday with increasing humidity. This sticky air mass will lead to a few pop up showers/storms Sunday and Monday afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s will make Monday feel very summerlike. Keeping sunshine around for Tuesday temps will be a bit cooler in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers, steadiest rain along coastal and Downeast Maine. Highs in the 60s with a variable wind between 5-10mph.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny, bit more humid with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Few afternoon showers/thunderstorms possible.

Monday: Sunny, bit more humid with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Few afternoon showers/thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.