Constitutional Amendment for Ranked-Choice Voting Splits Senate Committee

A senate committee is divided on a proposed constitutional amendment that would implement ranked-choice voting in state and federal elections.

A majority of the members on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee support enacting the voting system.

But they’re uncertain about which version of a bill should be approved by lawmakers to do that.

Voters passed ranked-choice voting in November.

It would allow residents to rank their ballot choices from first to last to ensure a candidate wins majority support.

But the Maine Supreme Court says in some cases it goes against the state constitution.

Thursday five Democrats and one Independent voted to support a version of the bill that would amend the constitution and let ranked-choice voting stand as is.

All six Republicans voted against that version.