Complete Turn Around This Weekend: Sunshine With Mild Temps

Gray & gloomy end to the week but the showers will move out this evening, then clouds will gradually clear out during the evening. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid-40s to mid-50s with a light northwest wind.

As you wake up Saturday morning, no need for the rain gear, we will see plenty of sunshine with highs temps very comfortable into the upper 60s to upper 70s with a light southwest wind between 5-10mph. Sunday, we crank up the heat & humidity with plenty of sunshine once again our high temps will climb into the 80s to low 90s. Don’t forget to stay hydrated and limit time outside. Most the weekend will be dry, aside from the slight chance for a few pop up showers & thunderstorm Sunday afternoon. Expect sticky and uncomfortable humidity levels both Sunday and Monday. More sunshine and summerlike temps for Monday with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Another chance for a few pop of showers and thunderstorms for Monday afternoon. Temps will start to cool back closer to average by Tuesday and Wednesday still under abundant sunshine, high temps on Tuesday in the mid-70s to mid-80s. A bit cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday Night: Shower ending, clouds clearing with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. Winds will be between 5-10mph out of the northwest.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds out of the southwest between 5-10mph.

Sunday: Sunny, bit more humid with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Few afternoon showers/thunderstorms possible.

Monday: Sunny, bit more humid with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Few afternoon showers/thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.