Cloudy, Showers & Cooler Today, Nice Weekend Ahead

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

After a couple of beautiful days, our weather turns a bit unsettled today with a cold front forecast to move into the area and low pressure passing offshore. Between these two systems, we’ll see plenty of clouds and showers likely. The showers will be most numerous during the afternoon and evening. The storm passing offshore will be close enough to graze Downeast locales with some steadier rain throughout the day. With clouds and wet weather in the forecast, expect cooler temperatures today with highs only in the 60s. The good news is that the cloudy and damp weather won’t stick around long. Skies will quickly clear out tonight. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-40s to low 50s for nighttime lows.

Drier weather returns on Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Saturday and temperatures will get back to the low to mid-70s for highs in most spots. A warm front is forecast to move through the state Saturday night and early Sunday allowing a much warmer and humid airmass to move into the state for second half of our weekend. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching the mid-70s along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland. The record high for Bangor on Sunday is 91° and I think we’ll be very close to that so we’ll keep an eye on it. A cold front is forecast to approach from the north on Sunday and could bring northern areas a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Another cold front will be approaching the area Monday and could trigger a few showers and thunderstorms during the day otherwise we’ll see a variably cloudy and warm day. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s to mid-80s inland. The cold front will move through the state later Monday night and during the day Tuesday. Overall, Tuesday looks good at this point with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. Much cooler air is expected to move in behind the front for the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, most numerous this afternoon. Steadier rain likely over coastal and Downeast areas. Cooler with highs between 60°-69°. Variable wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows between 45°-55°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70° along the coast and low to mid-70s inland. Southwest wind around 10 MPH becoming south.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Very warm and muggy. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast, upper 70s to mid-80s inland.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW