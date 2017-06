Cause of Death Determined in Rafting Trip Accident in West Forks

The medical examiner says the death of a man on a whitewater rafting trip in West Forks was an accidental drowning.

It happened on a portion of the Dead River last Saturday.

The Warden Service says 67-year-old Richard Sanders of York was on a rafting tour guided by North Country Rivers, based in Bingham.

The raft flipped and seven other people, including the guide, were also thrown into the river.

Sanders was wearing a life jacket and helmet.