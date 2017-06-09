Canaan Elementary Students Cheer on Special Olympics Torch Runners

More than 700 members of Maine’s policing community take part in the Torch Run for the Special Olympics.

We caught up with runners in Somerset County as they made their way from Skowhegan to Newport- with quite a booster section cheering them on.

“We’re doing it in support of all the Special Olympics athletes for everything that they do,” said Michael Ross, Detective with the Somerset Sheriff’s Office.

An annual tradition here in Somerset County continues bright and early for this group of detectives, police officers, paramedics, and more.

These men and women are running more than 12 miles from Skowhegan to Pittsfield, and some will continue an additional 8 miles to Newport, where their leg of the torch run ends.

But the journey gets a little easier as they make their way to Canaan, where they’re greeted by a rambunctious crowd of cheerleaders.

“Every year, one of the highlights of the torch run, is the kids from the Canaan Elementary School always come out and cheer us on, high five us,” said Ross.

“It’s a long run and they need confidence to continue that long run to the end,” said Nate, fourth grader.

“It’s nice to have other people cheer you on while you’re running,” said Sebastien, fourth grader.

Every year the Flame of Hope is carried from town to town, eventually ending up at the Special Olympics opening ceremony at the University of Maine in Orono.

While the kiddos here at Canaan Elementary are excited to cheer on their heroes, and get a few tractor trailers to honk their horns, they’re not too eager about running that far themselves.

Canaan kids are wishing their law enforcement friends and Special Olympics athletes the best of luck, and also have a message for any runner in need of a little encouragement.

“Keep going, don’t give up. If you don’t have inspiration, just come to Canaan,” said Rose, fourth grader.

“It’s great seeing the kids come out and support us like that,” said Ross.