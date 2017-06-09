Budget Negotiations to Continue at State House Over the Weekend

The lights will be on at the State House this weekend as leading lawmakers try to come up with a budget they all can live with.

Earlier this week, Democrats lowered their education funding proposal from $320 million dollars to $250 million, and reduced the surtax on Maine’s highest earners.

Senate Republicans want to fund education using $100 million dollars in existing resources.

Meanwhile, House Republicans propose a compromise which would hike their spending by nearly $100 million dollars, including $50 million dollars in education funding.

House Republicans are also proposing $30 million dollars to augment the homestead exemption, and a $30 million dollar reduction in cuts to the Health and Human Services Dept.

Both parties need to come to an agreement soon to avoid a government shutdown.

“The reality is we can all look at the calendar and we all know if you add in the ten days for the veto, really by Friday or Saturday of next week if we don’t have a budget done, that’s really sort of the breaking point right there. So we still do have time. We’ll be working all weekend and all next week, but I think if we get into Friday and Saturday of next week people should start to certainly be concerned,” said Rep. Ken Fredette, (R) House Republican Leader.

“I think the offer from the House Republicans doesn’t feel like a serious offer when it is still so far below even where their own counterparts are in their own party, and when it is so very far from where we’ve indicated we need to be,” said Rep. Sara Gideon, (D) Speaker of the House.

Republicans insist on getting rid of the extra tax levied on Maine’s wealthiest citizens.

They say that must happen to keep Maine economically competitive and attractive for younger workers.