Belated Earth Day Festival in Downtown Bangor Saturday

Better late than never…

Downtown Bangor is celebrating Earth Day Saturday, after its festival was canceled back in April due to the weather.

This is the second year for the family friendly event in Pickering Square.

It is free, and runs from 11 a,m. to 1 p.m.

The theme is recognizing the earth-friendly benefits of using the Community Connector bus system.

Folks can enjoy free barbecue food and sweets as well as live music and activities for both kids and adults.

They include a sing along, juggler, Zumba dancing, read-aloud, poster making, make-your-own musical instruments, seed starting, face painting and sidewalk chalk art.

Explorer Bangor’s Bike Taxi will also be there.

Free bus tickets are available for those that need a lift to the event.

For more information on that, call 989-5850.