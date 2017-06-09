Authorities Searching for Missing Skowhegan Man

Maine Wardens and Skowhegan Police are searching at this for a 71 year old man.

Arthur Lowe was last seen at around 3:45 Thursday afternoon, June 8th . He told his family he was going for a short walk but did not return.

It is believed Lowe was last seen wearing denim pants, a plaid shirt with a white under shirt and a distinctive blue “cowboy” style hat.

According to Skowhegan police, Lowe has a home in Monson so he could be travelling on Route 150 to try and get there.

Authorities are concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-452-4664.