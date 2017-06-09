97th Annual Maine VFW Convention



The 97th Annual Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention was held Friday.

Area VFW members and elected officials gathered in Bangor, honoring those who went above and beyond and recognizing the contributions made by local veterans organizations.

Maine VFW State Commander Steven San Pedro is now passing the torch, but is proud to leave the program in good hands.

“Richard Ferris out of the Belfast post will be taking over. He’s currently our senior vice commander and he will do a great job because he is surrounded by great leaders. We serve the veterans today in our communities, but we honor our past by our rituals and showing the recognition that is due to those vets, that lead the way and pave the way for not only our veterans, but our country.”

Paul and Dee House of House in the Woods were just some of the people honored Friday.

The Maine VFW was established in 1921.