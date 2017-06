6th Annual Red Knight Ride for Wishes

Motorcyclists will roll to support Make-A-Wish Saturday.

The 6th Annual Red Knights Ride for Wishes starts with registration beginning at 9:00, with the ride starting at 11:00.

But it doesn’t end with that.

After the ride is a benefit barbeque and pig roast.

It’s $20 per bike, and $5 per person for the barbecue lunch if you don’t ride.

It starts at the Red Knights Clubhouse, 501 Main St. in Birch Harbor.

For more details call 963-7793 or 598-7338.