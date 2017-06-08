Washington County Commissioners Consider Legal Action Over Correctional Facility

Washington County officials say they are considering legal action as they work to keep the Downeast Correctional Facility from closing.

The County Commissioners held a meeting Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation.

The Governor recently announced his intentions to close the facility and the process of moving inmates has begun.

In a joint release the commissioners say they have sat quietly in dismay watching all this happen, until now.

After a unanimous vote they say they plan to explore all legal options to address the closure.

They say they think it’s what’s in the best interest of the people they represent.