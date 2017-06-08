Walk Audit Aims to Beautify Brewer

City officials and residents hit the streets of Brewer Thursday with one goal in mind. Beautification.

It’s part of an interactive workshop that aims to identify areas in the city that could be redeveloped for long-term sustainability.

We tagged along.

Improving the community starts with a single step.

Brewer city officials and residents took that to heart, walking all across the city.

It’s called a walk audit.

“They want to make sure that this is economically successful but also a safe comfortable place for people who live and work in play here.”

At every corner, these folks are identifying areas of the city that can be improved.

“On the Riverwalk, we had lots of great compliments. People really love what we’ve done down there. But one of the things that we knew was a problem was the intersections and the crosswalks to get to the trails.”

And turning those recommendations into action.

“So I think that’s going to really give us a reason to go back and look at how we’re going to make those changes sooner rather than later.”

“Some things we can do right away and other things are going to take time. You know, not everything changes overnight, but there’s a lot of little things that you can do.”

“For local business owners like Brigitte, it’s more than just beautifying the community. She says community gardens like this can actually bring people together and keep them out of trouble.”

“We have a garden that our clientele comes and takes care of and then they take the food home when they’re done. The neighborhood comes and takes it too. There’s a lot of epidemics going around with substance abuse, and I think the more people have to do together as a community, the less that happens.”

A follow up survey and workshop will be conducted in the coming weeks to evaluate the ideas that came from today’s walk.