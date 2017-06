Unrestrained Toddler Sparks Social Media Response

Video of a young child unrestrained in the front seat of a moving car in Skowhegan has sparked a lot of discussion on social media.

The person who recorded the video called police and posted it on the Skowhegan neighborhood watch page.

The driver of the car is seen talking on her cell phone as the small child moves around in the passenger seat.

A child not wearing a seatbelt is a traffic violation, not an offense for which someone would be arrested.

Police are investigating.