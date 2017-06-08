U.S. Humane Society Hosts First-Ever ‘Animal Welfare Day’ in Augusta

The Humane Society of the United States hosted the first-ever Animal Welfare Day at the State House in Augusta Thursday.

15 organizations representing animal shelters and other advocates spoke with lawmakers about the importance of passing laws to protect animals.

They highlighted two bills currently being debated in the state legislature.

The Humane Society fears one bill would weaken the current animal welfare laws by potentially giving a free pass to animal cruelty offenders if they agree to surrender their animals…

A bill the society supports would provide more funding to the low cost spay and neuter program Maine offers to low-income families.

“Animal animal welfare issues don’t just impact animals- they impact the people that care about them, that share their lives with them. They impact the communities in which they live, they also impact the environment. Animal cruelty issues are something that are not bipartisan, they absolutely cross the aisle. Animal cruelty is an issue of right or wrong,” said Katie Hansberry, Maine State Director for the Humane Society of the United States.

If you want to get involved in supporting and protecting maine’s animals, contact your local humane society or animal shelter.