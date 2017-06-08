Thomas College to Hold Second Entrepreneur Talk in Series

Thomas College will hold its second in a series of entrepreneur speaker and networking events. The featured speaker is Chris Voynik, founder of “Wag Rags” and Thomas College 2014 graduate, who will talk about his journey on becoming an entrepreneur.

Voynik, a Kennebec County native, is part of creating other business and was recently in the running for a $100,000 prize on the hit TV show Greenlight Maine, Maine’s premiere business pitch competition.

This event is part of Thomas College’s recently announced Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation. The Harold Alfond Family made a $5.3 million commitment for the creation of this institute.

For more information, you can visit Thomas College’s website at: www.thomas.edu/institute