The Grand Theatre Live Broadcasts Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf

The Grand Theatre in Ellsworth is presenting a live broadcast of the critically acclaimed Edward Albee’s Landmark play, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? All the way from the Harold Pinter Theatre, London. The production has an all-star team, including Imelda Stauntion (gypsy, Vera Drake, the Harry Potter films,) Conleth Hill (game of Thrones, The Producers),Luke Treadaway (A Street Cat Named Bob, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Hollow Crown) and Imogen Poots (A Long Way Down, Jane Eyre).

In the early hours of the morning on the campus of an American college, Martha, much to her husband George’s displeasure, has invited the new professor and his wife to their home for some after-party drinks. As the alcohol flows and dawn approaches, the young couple are drawn into George and Martha’s toxic games until the evening reaches its climax in a moment of devastating truth-telling.

The live broadcast is tonight, June 8th at 2 and 7:30pm at the Grand, at 165 Main Street, in Ellsworth.

General admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $15 for Grand members, $13 for students, and $12 for youth (12 & under)

For more information, you can visit the Grand Theatre’s website at grandonline.org