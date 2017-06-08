Sunny & Warm This Afternoon, Showers & Cooler Friday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A beautiful day around the state thus far and the sunny and warm conditions will continue through the remainder of the day as high pressure controls our weather. Temperatures near or a little above 70° along the coastline and upper 70s to mid-80s inland. Clouds will increase tonight and showers will be possible late mainly along the coast as low pressure approaches from the south. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s for nighttime lows.

Our weather turns unsettled again on Friday with a cold front forecast to move into the area and low pressure passing offshore. Between the two systems, we’ll see plenty of clouds and showers likely. The storm passing offshore still looks like it will be far enough offshore to keep the bulk of its rainfall off the coast however its close enough that we could see some steadier rain along the coastline, closer to the actual storm. It’s a close call so we’ll keep you posted. With more clouds and showers in the forecast Friday, expect cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Drier weather returns on Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Saturday and temperatures will get back to the 70s for highs in the most spots. A cold front is forecast to approach the area Sunday giving us a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday and warmer temperatures too. Southwesterly winds will usher warmer air back into the area Sunday with highs in the mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s to mid-80s inland.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs between 77°-87° inland, low to mid-70s along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few showers possible along the coast late. Lows between 45°-53°. Light south wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with highs between 59°-69°. Variable wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 70° along the coast and low to mid-70s inland.

Sunday: Partly sunny. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Warm with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s, coolest coast.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW