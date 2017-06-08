Senior Walk Inspires Young Students in Corinth

Before walking the graduation stage, high school seniors in Corinth took a walk through Central Community elementary school in front of a crowd of their youngest peers.

“It’s pretty awesome to see some of these kids that I’ve known for years and see my old teachers and see how excited everyone got when we were in the hallway and they were cheering and everything,” said Braylee Wardwell, Class Of 2017

The Senior Walk was created in hopes that the outgoing class will inspire the younger generation to succeed in school and achieve their dreams.

“I think it’s very cool because I know all these kids from growing up in the community and playing sports and community activities and it’s just cool to see their faces in the school as we’re walking through,” said Emma Campbell, Class Of 2017. “It gives them a goal to strive to be like us and I think that is very cool.”

The class of 2017 paraded through the halls of the school high-fiving their younger peers, some of whom won’t be wearing the cap and gown themselves until the year 20-31. It was a chance to walk down memory lane for both students and teachers.

“I think I saw probably 8 of my former kindergarten students and I’m also a central high graduate so it’s really important to me to have this community involvement,” said, Dawn Nickerson, Principal of Central Community Elementary.

Many seniors even got the chance to walk for family members in hopes that they will one day walk in the same parade.

“We’re proud of her for getting through school.”

“I hope one day he’ll aspire to be like me and get all these cords and pins and everything and just be a good boy and work really hard,” said Wardwell.

