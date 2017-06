Senator Collins Pushes for More Public Shipyard Dry Docks, Includes Portsmouth Shipyard

Senator Susan Collins believes the U.S. Navy should improve the capacity of public shipyard dry docks to accommodate more ships.

Collins spoke about the need for shipyard improvements during a subcommittee hearing yesterday.

She says the Navy Fleet’s readiness will be compromised during the next 30 years without the improvements.

Collins says the Navy’s request includes $62 million to consolidate paint, blast, and rubber fabrication facilities at the Portsmouth Shipyard.