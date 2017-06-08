Secretary Of The Interior To Visit Katahdin Woods And Waters

The U.S. Secretary Of The Interior will visit the new national monument in Maine.

It comes in the middle of a federal review over whether to keep it.

Secretary Ryan Zinke says he’ll check out the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument sometime next week.

President Donald Trump has ordered the review of more than two dozen national monuments, including woods and waters.

President Barack Obama created the monument last summer.

Since then, President Trump has accused previous administrations of using the Federal Antiquities Act to facilitate a “massive federal land grab” by creating monuments.

Zinke has not said what day he plans to visit Maine.