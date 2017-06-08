RSU 22 Works to Finalize Budget for Tuesday Vote

The RSU 22 school budget for next fiscal year will head to a vote next Tuesday, but first that budget had to be finalized.

Hampden Academy the site of a public meeting Thursday evening to do just that.

Hampden, Newburgh, Frankfort and Winterport make up the RSU.

Those in attendance were asked to vote on the 20 line items that comprise the budget and were given the opportunity to weigh in during public comment.

“You are talking about taking away teachers and if that’s what is most important here then it seems like a really bad decision” said one meeting attendee.

“We want quality education, we need transparency and a sense of things being fair” said Hampden resident Dennis Marble. “I think this board is taking big steps moving in that direction and I want to thank you for that.”

“We actually started this budget this year and the September-October time frame” said Superintendent Rick Lyons. “We received a lot of suggestions from our town officials and we’ve made some nice adjustments to be more sensitive if you will with the municipal officials.”

The meeting in Hampden to ratify that budget, which started at 7, was still underway as of 10:45 Thursday night. Lyons said that a version of the budget would be finalized by the conclusion of the meeting.