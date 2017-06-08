Mayor of Waterville Vetoes Council Vote for City to Take Over Recycling Pickup

Waterville’s city council voted Tuesday to have Public Works take over curbside recycling pick-up, but the mayor has vetoed the plan.

Waterville currently contracts with ‘Sullivan’s Waste,’ but the company isn’t interested in renewing their contract which ends this month.

The city council voted to commit to purchasing a truck and hiring an additional worker, which would cost the city more than $230,000 dollars.

Mayor Nick Isgro says spending money typically isn’t done outside of a budget order, which requires at least two rounds of voting.

He says he vetoed the plan to give more time for public input to determine how best to move forward.

“Because the state legislature clearly hasn’t got its act together, there is no budget at this point, and we rely on a lot of those numbers- we did not want to make ill informed decisions prior to getting those numbers. So we made the commitment that we will not push through a budget until we have the numbers from the state, and we know exactly what our school funding formula is going to look like as well as our final revenue sharing numbers,” said Isgro.

The city’s first budget vote is scheduled to take place on June 20th.

Isgro says residents can continue recycling as usual until a decision is finalized.