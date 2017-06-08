Marijuana Plants Growing in Backyard Causes Concerns in Scarborough

Homeowners in a Scarborough neighborhood are concerned about pot plants growing on property behind them.

Courtney and Steve Reeves say there are close to 20 marijuana plants growing in the yard behind their house.

It is a licensed medical marijuana operation and all legal.

The Reeves say they are on good terms with the grower, but are concerned about the smell of the plants especially in their children’s bedrooms.

“And so, the smell of this coming into my home and just not having the basic right to clean fresh air in my home. We moved to Scarborough for the salt water, is one reason, as well as my daughter’s school.” says Courtney.

Scarborough Town Manager Thomas Hall declined to go on camera.

He did emphasize it is a legal operation, but does plan to to talk to the council about the matter.