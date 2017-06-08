Maine Senators Question Former FBI Director

(AP) Former FBI Director James Comey testified in Washington Thursday.

Comey steered clear of giving his opinion about whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice when he asked him to back off investigating ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Asked if the request rises to obstruction of justice, Comey told the Senate intelligence committee that he didn’t know and that it would be special counsel Robert Mueller’s job to sort that out.

(CNN) Meanwhile, both Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King are on the Senate intelligence committee and asked Comey direct questions about his meeting with President Trump earlier this year.

Collins: Did you show copies of your memos to anyone outside of the dept of justice?

Comey:Yes.

Collins: And to whom did you show copies?

Comey: I asked, the President Tweeted on Friday, after I got fired that I better hope that there’s not tapes. I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation and there might be a tape and in my judgement I needed to get that out into the public square, so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special council, so I asked a close friend of mine to do it.

King: With regard to several of these conversations, in his interview with Lester Holt on NBC the President said “I had dinner with him, he wanted to have dinner because he wanted to stay on.” Is this an accurate statement?

Comey: No sir.

King: Did you in anyway initiate that dinner?

Comey: No, he called me at my desk at lunchtime and asked me was I free for dinner that night. He called himself and said ‘are you free for dinner tonight’ and I said ‘yes sir,’ he said ‘will six work?’ I think he said 6 at first, then he said ‘ I was going to invite your whole family, but we’ll do that next time I want you to come over and is that a good time?’ I said ‘ sir, whatever time works best for you” and then he said ‘how about 6:30?’ and I said ‘whatever works for you sir’ and I hung up and I had to call my wife and break a date with her, I was supposed to take her out to dinner that night.”

King: That is one of the all time great excuses to break a date.

Comey: laughs ” In retrospect I love spending time with my wife, I wish I had been there that night.”

(AP) Earlier in his testimony, Comey said he doesn’t think it would be fair for him to say whether the conversation he had with the president was an effort to obstruct the FBI probe into Russian activities during the election.