Maine Legislature Overrides Governor’s Veto of Mining Pollution Bill

Maine lawmakers have overridden the governor’s veto of a bill aimed at protecting Maine’s clean water from mining pollution.

The measure bans the most dangerous kind of mineral extraction in the state.

It also enacts some of the most strict regulations in the nation on the extraction of metal in Maine.

It includes an outright ban on open pit mining and bans the storage of wet mine waste that can seep into rivers, lakes, and floodplains.

The bill also requires mining companies to provide up-front funding for the cost of clean-up in the event of spills and accidents.

“Unlike what the governor said, it does not say no to mining or don’t come to Maine to mine. What it says is if you’re going to consider a mining operation in Maine you, as a mining company, need to know what you’re doing. You need to have the financial resources to do it, and the technical expertise to do it right because if you don’t, you will pay very dearly,” said Sen. Brownie Carson, (D) the bill’s sponsor.

The legislature has twice rejected rules proposed by the LePage administration’s Department of Environmental Protection.

The law takes hold 90 days after lawmakers end this session.