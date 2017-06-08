Maine Dept. of Education Awards Three More ‘EMBRACE’ Initiative Grants

The Maine Department of Education awarded three additional grants for regional efficiency initiatives Thursday.

The state kicked off the ‘EMBRACE’ initiative in April.

Initially, seven grants totaling $3 million dollars were handed out to schools and education agencies whose proposals create new opportunities for students while also reducing costs.

Thursday, the Kennebec Valley STEM Collaborative Outreach, the Western Maine Regional Education Program, and the Shared Services Model led by Fairfield were given grants.

One of the initiatives involves three school districts introducing and expanding STEM education at the middle-level targeting students from at-risk to gifted to talented.

“We’re each going to kind of tailor the activity to our own schools. We’ll end up with approximately 12 weeks of an expanded science operation with the ‘STEM.’ Although we didn’t make the first cut, and I was upset by that, I felt that our three districts represented exactly what the state was looking for in terms of small districts working together,” said Lyford Beverage, Superintendent of RSU 74.

The grants awarded Thursday total nearly $1.5 million dollars that will be distributed to cover up-front costs that will allow for roughly $7 million dollars in long term savings.