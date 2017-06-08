WATCH LIVE

Houlton Murder Trial Continues 

Jun 8, 20174:31 PM EDT
Today in Houlton, the jury in the Reginald Dobbins murder trial heard testimony about blood-stained evidence.

He’s charged in the death of Keith Suitter who was found beaten in his Houlton home two years ago.

Experts testified that the majority of items seized by police, including a knife found in Dobbins’ bedroom, tested positive for human blood.

A hammer, knife, coat, shoes, pants and gloves were among the items taken presented as evidence.

Experts also said DNA found at the scene matched that of the victim, Dobbins and Samuel Geary- who has already pled guilty to the murder.

