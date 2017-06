Hannaford Recalls Three Items

Hannaford Supermarkets has recalled three items that may contain milk because that potential allergen is not mentioned as an ingredient on the product label.

The three items are:

• Hannaford Ham Salads Club Sandwich, 5.1 oz., UPC #4126816589

• Hannaford Tuna Salad Club, 5.1 oz., UPC #4126816589

• Hannaford Seafood Stuffing, 10 oz., UPC#4126820509

Customers may return these items to their local Hannaford for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported in relation to this recall.