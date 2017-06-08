Governor: Riverview Decision a ‘Financial Tsunami’

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – Maine Gov. Paul LePage says federal government’s rejection of the drawdown of $51 million in federal funding for Riverview Psychiatric Center represents a “financial tsunami.”

LePage, who vowed to appeal the decision, blamed lawmakers Thursday for continuing to spend federal funds despite concerns raised since the psychiatric hospital lots its certification in 2013.

He said he expects the Legislature to “take responsibility for its missteps” and to allocate $51 million to make up the difference.

The state has been working to regain certification but a federal judge ruled in 2015 that state missed the deadline for appealing the decision.

The decertification came after inspections found problems including the use of stun guns and handcuffs. Later inspections found more problems.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/8/2017 2:13:25 PM (GMT -4:00)