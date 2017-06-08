Golden Tickets Galore: Veazie Students Prepare for Willy Wonka Musical

Students in Veazie have certainly earned their golden tickets.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will come to life Friday night on the Community School stage.

Pre-k, first and second graders shined brightly during their final dress rehearsal Thursday.

This is the 16th year the school has put on a musical, integrating the fine arts into their curriculum with some valuable life lessons and a little fun.

“I’m Verruca Salt. I am Charlie Bucket. Willy Wonka.”

“We start with the music and then we went to the words and then we went to the dancing.”

“And then we put it all together.”

“Well the more you work together and help each other, the better it sounds.”

“Well the most fun is probably dress rehearsal and trying on our outfits.”

“Are you going to be nervous when you see them in the audience? Not too much because I’ve had experience.”

“The final product is just heart warming. They practice their hearts out.”

There are two public shows tomorrow. The first at 1 pm and the second at 6 pm at the Veazie Community School.

Tickets are free, but staff are asking for donations. All proceeds will benefit the school’s fine arts program.

The kids will wrap up their Willy Wonka experience next Tuesday with a trip to a local chocolate maker.