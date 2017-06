Former U.S. Attorney Nominated as a State Superior Court Justice

Former U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty II is in line to return to the state bench.

Governor LePage nominated him to serve as a superior court justice, a position he previously held.

If confirmed, he’d serve on active retired status.

That means he could be appointed to hear cases, but wouldn’t be doing so regularly.

Delahanty was one of the U.S. Attorneys fired by President Trump.