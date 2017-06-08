EMHS Downgraded By Credit Rating Agency

A leading credit rating agency has downgraded the rating for Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems to a negative outlook.

According to Moody’s Investors Services, EMHS has almost $400 million in outstanding debt.

They say the hospital system had an operating loss last year that was significantly higher than expected or budgeted.

In a statement, EMHS says: “These are challenging times for healthcare providers, both in Maine and throughout our nation. EMHS has a proactive five-year strategy that is both innovative and forward-thinking. While EMHS is disappointed with Moody’s decision, it will not affect care delivery, business operations, or our ongoing focus on performance improvement. Additionally, while EMHS has no plans to enter the bond market for any additional debt for the foreseeable future, we look forward to revisiting our rating with Moody’s next year.”