WATCH LIVE

Defending State Champion Old Town Baseball Runs Past Waterville

Jun 8, 20178:02 PM EDT
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

CLASS B NORTH QUARTERFINALS

OLD TOWN 9, WATERVILLE 1

ELLSWORTH 6, NOKOMIS 1

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us