Cooler temps Tomorrow With Clouds & Showers

Looks like summer has arrived in Maine, plenty of sunshine and mild temps today. However, my eyes are closely watching our next weather marker. Tonight clouds will be on the increase but we stay dry as overnight lows fall back into the mid-40s to mid-50s. Winds will remain light between 5-10mph out of the south.

Waking up Friday morning expect to see mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers will stick with us throughout the day. Most of us will see a few hit or miss showers from a cold front pushing southward into Maine. Downeast Maine could get clipped by a coastal storm that would bring an increased risk of a few steadier showers. Between the clouds and scattered showers high temps will take a hit, only topping out in the 60s. The gloomy weather is shorted lived and out of Maine by the weekend with sunshine back in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. High temps in the 70s for Saturday, then 70s and mid-80s by Sunday with increasing humidity. This sticky air mass will lead to a few pop up showers/storms Sunday and Monday afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s will make Monday feel very summerlike. Keeping sunshine around for Tuesday temps will be a bit cooler in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the south between 5-10mph.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers, steadiest rain along coastal and Downeast Maine. Highs in the 60s with a northwest wind between 5-10mph.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny, bit more humid with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Few afternoon showers/thunderstorms possible.

Monday: Sunny, bit more humid with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Few afternoon showers/thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.