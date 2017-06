Big Surprise for Graduating Bucksport Senior

A heart warming story from Bucksport High School.

Eva York is among this year’s graduates.

While sitting with her classmates on senior night, she was unaware that a surprise was coming.

What she didn’t know was that her brother, United States Coast Guard IT3 Michael York was in the crowd.

Michael is stationed at the Coast Guard Base in Kodiak, Alaska.

It was a long road to travel to get home to surprise his sister on her big day.