Bangor Student Gives Special Gift to Teachers at James F. Doughty School

Teachers at James F. Doughty School in Bangor arrived at work Thursday to find positive messages in their parking spaces.

Over fifty spaces had an uplifting message written in chalk.

The night before, 8th grader Jennika Joseph-Keans had come to the school and written the messages as a thank you to the teachers and staff for a great year.

Jennika says it took two hours, and she was inspired by one of her teachers in particular, “Mrs. Kennedy is always a positive person, so I decided it’s like I always give her like things and like presents, so I decided to do it for all the teachers.”

Jennika also enlisted her eight year old brother to draw images alongside the messages.